SCCI Demands Pragmatic Steps For Simplifying The Tax-system, Broadening Of Tax-base

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) demanded the government and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take pragmatic steps for broadening the existing tax base and simplifying the system.

The chamber also asked to frame business-friendly policies to facilitate and provide relief to the business community.

The SCCI also emphasized the need to eliminate the additional burden of taxes, illegal/unnecessary actions, issuance of notices, and multiple tax audits, which are becoming the cause of harassment of the business community.

These remarks were made by SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain while chairing a meeting during a visit of Member Public Relations (PRs), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Islamabad, Sardar Ali Khawaja here at the chamber house, said a press release issued on Friday.

Businessmen have played a vital role in the economic development of the country through payment of various taxes so they should be facilitated and ensure every kind of relief to them, says SCCI senior office bearer.

The meeting was attended by SCCI's vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar Aqeel Ahmad Siddique, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Sherbaz Ilyas Ghazanfar Bilour, former senior vice president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former vice presidents Javed Akhtar, Abiduullah Yousafzai, executive members S.Minhajuddin, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Hafaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Laal Badshah, Munawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Qurtul Ain, Waqar Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Fazal Muqeem, Mujeebur Rehman, Ihsanullah, Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Ishtiaq Muhammad, Aqil Ismail, Fahad Amin, traders, manufacturers, and others.

Sardar Ali Khawaja while responding to various queries assured the traders' community of taking proactive measures for the resolution of all issues.

Similarly, the senior FBR officer said the issues pertaining to Pakistan Railways and Customs would also be taken up by senior officers of these departments.

Sardar Khawaja mentioned his department's main purpose is to establish a strong liaison and coordination with the business community and resolve their issues by taking up with relevant quarters and authorities.

Sardar Khawaja on the occasion revealed that despite extending dates, tax-returns filing has decreased this year as compared to the last years, which is a matter of grave concern.

The FBR is taking pragmatic steps for bringing reforms and broadening of existing tax base, the senior officer said.

Sardar Ali Khawaja hoped the tax system would be simplified and made easier for taxpayers through these reforms.

He added FBR is striving to provide relief to taxpayers, which has played a major role in the economic development of the country.

The FBR senior officer suggested the nomination of a focal person to timely resolve issues in the business community.

Regarding apprehensions and issues of business community belonging to ex-Fata and PATA region, Sardar Khawaja said misuse of laws/regulations and policies is very high in erstwhile federally administered tribal areas and provincial tribal areas.

He, however, assured the matters of the business community belonging to ex-Fata and PATA would also be resolved on a priority basis.

Earlier, SCCI senior vice president Shahid Hussain elaborated a number of issues of the business community, especially problems in filling online tax returns, timely payment of taxes, illegal notices, actions, and harassment, etc.

Haji Muhammad Afzal, Sherbaz Bilour, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, executive members, and others also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the issues of the business community comprehensively.

