Schedule of Eid prayers in Multan

Eid prayers led by religious scholars and Ulema will be offered at various mosques of the city at different timings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 )

Payers will be offered at Eid Gah Khanewal road , Jamia Mosque General Bus Stand Qadeemi mosque, Mumtazabad and at Musa Pak Shaheed Masolieum at 8am led by former Federal minister, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Arshad Saeed Kazmi, Maulana Farooq Khan Saeedi, and Hafiz Hilal Ahmad Saeedi respectively.

At 7:30 am Eid prayers will be said at Jamia Mosque Vehari Chowk, Jamia Mosque Ghoulia Freedia old Dunyapur road,, Iqbalia Jamia Mosque Iqbal Nagar and Jamia Mosque Sajjad Gulzarpur.

Prayers will be offered at Jamia Mosque Noori Hazoori, Jamia Mosque Muzammil New Multan, Jamia Mosque Noor Muhammad grain market, Jamia Mosque Norani Haideri Colony, Jamia Mosque Alasad Mahoodabad Colony and Noorani Jamia Mosque New central jail at 7am.

Different mosques will hold Eid prayer at 6:30 am too including Jamia Mosque Masoomia and Jamia Mosque Ahbab Waheed Colony.

Dr Siddiq Khan Qadri will lead prayers at Jamia Mosque Umer Farooq Pak Gate at 8:30 am.