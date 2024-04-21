Secondary School Certificate Exams To Start From May 7
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has issued a schedule for the conduct of examination of the Secondary school Certificate part I and II.
According to a notification which was issued here on Saturday, the exams would start from May 7 and would conclude on May 18.
The 3-hour written exam would be taken in the morning and evening sessions with the former starting at 9.30 am and the latter at 2.30 pm.
The BISE had advised the students to reach their respective examination centers along with their admit cards 30 minutes ahead of the start of the written test.
