Secretary food directs to achieve wheat procurement target

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Food Khuram Shahzad Umer has directed officers concerned to achieve wheat procurement target at any cost, besides taking action against traders not providing wheat to the government voluntarily and also confiscate wheat and shift the commodity to warehouses if needed.

According to a handout issued by District Information Office, he issued such directives while addressing a high-level meeting held in DC Secretariat Matiari to review progress for completing targets fixed by the Sindh Government.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Zafar, Director food Sindh Syed Imdad Shah, District food controller Ehsan Ullah Kori, officers of Revenue, Police, food department, traders and grower's representatives.

Secretary food clarified that no bottlenecks would be tolerated regarding achieving wheat procurement targets.

The DC said the District administration has fully supported the food department in this regard.

While giving a briefing to the meeting District food controller Matiari Ehsan ullah Kori said that the Sindh Government had fixed the wheat procurement target for the district up to 200,000 bags out of which 45,000 bags had been purchased so far.

He said due to the high rate of wheat in the market traders and growers were not releasing wheat to the government voluntarily on which officers of the food department had taken action with district administration and police and confiscated many containers and shifted the same to government warehouses.

Secretary food further said Sindh was the first province which has a fixed support price of wheat procurement at Rs 4,000 per maund to encourage growers to cultivate wheat and overcome wheat shortage because due to increasing expenses on fertilizers, seed growers were giving priority to cultivating other crops, however, it was the responsibility of growers and traders to provide wheat to Sindh government on priority basis otherwise set target would be achieved at any cost by taking strict legal action.

He directed district administration Matiari to cooperate with the food department so that a fixed target could be achieved.