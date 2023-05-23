UrduPoint.com

Secretary For Tightening Noose Against Quacks, Stringent Punishment To Spurious Drugs Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Secretary for tightening noose against quacks, stringent punishment to spurious drugs dealers

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Luk directed official concerned to launch a comprehensive action against quacks and stringent punishment should be awarded to spurious drugs dealers to get rid of them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Luk directed official concerned to launch a comprehensive action against quacks and stringent punishment should be awarded to spurious drugs dealers to get rid of them.

Addressing two separate meetings of quackery eradication and drugs teams at his office here on Tuesday, he noted that quacks and counterfeit drugs dealers should not be spared to safeguard people's lives.

The meetings were attended by all DHOs of Multan Division and Deputy Drugs Controllers, Secretaries of District Quality Control board, and drugs inspectors.

He asked the officials of their working patterns and the problems faced by them.

He said that the public could not be left at the mercy of the quacks and they don't deserve any concession.

The secretary drugs team meeting maintained that strict action must be initiated against all those who are involved in the spurious drugs business.

Addl. Secretary admin. Qaisar Zaman Qaisarni, Deputy Secretary Dr Maria Mumtaz and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Business Punjab Drugs All

Recent Stories

Interns from different higher education institutio ..

Interns from different higher education institutions explore professional develo ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and sup ..

Al Dahra Group signs strategic partnership and supply agreement with Estonia&#03 ..

6 minutes ago
 VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems ..

VC RCB holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to resolve problems of residents

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Arm ..

Deputy Defence Minister of Azerbaijan calls on Army Chief

3 minutes ago
 SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visitin ..

SSP Traffic instructs to facilitate people visiting driving license branch

2 minutes ago
 High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, ..

High profile militant leader Shambay pleads mercy, asks followers to surrender t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.