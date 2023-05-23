Secretary for tightening noose against quacks, stringent punishment to spurious drugs dealers

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Luk directed official concerned to launch a comprehensive action against quacks and stringent punishment should be awarded to spurious drugs dealers to get rid of them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) South Punjab, Mahar Hayat Luk directed official concerned to launch a comprehensive action against quacks and stringent punishment should be awarded to spurious drugs dealers to get rid of them.

Addressing two separate meetings of quackery eradication and drugs teams at his office here on Tuesday, he noted that quacks and counterfeit drugs dealers should not be spared to safeguard people's lives.

The meetings were attended by all DHOs of Multan Division and Deputy Drugs Controllers, Secretaries of District Quality Control board, and drugs inspectors.

He asked the officials of their working patterns and the problems faced by them.

He said that the public could not be left at the mercy of the quacks and they don't deserve any concession.

The secretary drugs team meeting maintained that strict action must be initiated against all those who are involved in the spurious drugs business.

Addl. Secretary admin. Qaisar Zaman Qaisarni, Deputy Secretary Dr Maria Mumtaz and others attended the meeting.