Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed In Mardan For Polio Campaign Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Section 144 imposed in Mardan for polio campaign safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district administration has imposed Section 144 during the polio campaign from May 2 to 6 in Mardan.

The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Fayaz Khan, states that Section 144 has been imposed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the polio campaign.

The administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding, vehicles with tinted windows, and the display of weapons. Anybody violating the law will be dealt with under Section 188 of the PPC. Section 144 has been imposed for the safety of polio workers and security staff.

Related Topics

Polio Vehicles Mardan May From

Recent Stories

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

52 minutes ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago
 Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

2 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

16 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

16 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan