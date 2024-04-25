Section 144 Imposed In Mardan For Polio Campaign Safety
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district administration has imposed Section 144 during the polio campaign from May 2 to 6 in Mardan.
The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Muhammad Fayaz Khan, states that Section 144 has been imposed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the polio campaign.
The administration has imposed a ban on pillion riding, vehicles with tinted windows, and the display of weapons. Anybody violating the law will be dealt with under Section 188 of the PPC. Section 144 has been imposed for the safety of polio workers and security staff.
