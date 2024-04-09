Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bahawalnagar district

As the Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, Bahawalnagar district is implementing an extensive security plan to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the festive occasion

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) As the Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, Bahawalnagar district is implementing an extensive security plan to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the festive occasion.

Over 1400 police officials and officers are set to perform their duties at 314 designated locations, including mosques, imambargahs, and open grounds. The comprehensive plan includes the deployment of a heavy police force, the establishment of pickets across the city, and the reinforcement of road security with barbed wire.

Under the instructions of DPO Nasibullah Khan, stringent measures have been put in place to prevent the entry of individuals into mosques and imam bargahs without proper checking and identification. Furthermore, the district police will diligently execute their official duties during the Eid prayers, with the Elite, Eagle Squad, and all police station vehicles on patrol.

The plan also involves regular checks on officials posted on duty to maintain a high standard of performance and vigilance.

DPO Bahawalnagar has appealed to scholars and media representatives to support the police in establishing peace, emphasizing the importance of keeping a watchful eye on suspicious persons and objects. In case of emergencies, citizens are encouraged to report to the Police Control Room at the DPO Office.

Additionally, DSP Traffic will ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the district, with strict enforcement against activities such as pranks, fireworks, aerial firing, and one-wheeling on Chand Raat. The district police are committed to safeguarding lives and property with the available resources, and any violations of the law will be met with appropriate legal action.

