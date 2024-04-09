Security Measures In Place For Eid-ul-Fitr In Bahawalnagar District
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 08:18 PM
As the Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, Bahawalnagar district is implementing an extensive security plan to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the festive occasion
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) As the Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, Bahawalnagar district is implementing an extensive security plan to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the festive occasion.
Over 1400 police officials and officers are set to perform their duties at 314 designated locations, including mosques, imambargahs, and open grounds. The comprehensive plan includes the deployment of a heavy police force, the establishment of pickets across the city, and the reinforcement of road security with barbed wire.
Under the instructions of DPO Nasibullah Khan, stringent measures have been put in place to prevent the entry of individuals into mosques and imam bargahs without proper checking and identification. Furthermore, the district police will diligently execute their official duties during the Eid prayers, with the Elite, Eagle Squad, and all police station vehicles on patrol.
The plan also involves regular checks on officials posted on duty to maintain a high standard of performance and vigilance.
DPO Bahawalnagar has appealed to scholars and media representatives to support the police in establishing peace, emphasizing the importance of keeping a watchful eye on suspicious persons and objects. In case of emergencies, citizens are encouraged to report to the Police Control Room at the DPO Office.
Additionally, DSP Traffic will ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the district, with strict enforcement against activities such as pranks, fireworks, aerial firing, and one-wheeling on Chand Raat. The district police are committed to safeguarding lives and property with the available resources, and any violations of the law will be met with appropriate legal action.
APP/adg/378
Recent Stories
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway for sighting of Shawwal moon
China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi
President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation
AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses ..
Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt
DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS Golra
Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid
Kh Salman chairs meeting of sub-cabinet committee on law, order
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables
Three lady burglars held, booty recovered
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway for sighting of Shawwal moon9 minutes ago
-
President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation3 minutes ago
-
Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt5 minutes ago
-
DIG Operations suspends officer during visit to PS Golra5 minutes ago
-
Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid5 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman chairs meeting of sub-cabinet committee on law, order5 minutes ago
-
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables21 minutes ago
-
Three lady burglars held, booty recovered21 minutes ago
-
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam21 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements21 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to smuggle arms41 minutes ago
-
Syed Hassan Naqvi posted as Commissioner Karachi41 minutes ago