Security of city remained tight on first Juma of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The police took tight security measures in the city, including mosques, Imam Bargahs, besides other religious places on the first Juma of Ramazan.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had issued directions to the DIG Operations, SSP Operations and all divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

He personally visited different areas of the city, including mosques and religious places, to check security arrangements.

The officials with the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effectivepartrolling at all areas. The police also checked vehicles particularly at the entry and exit points of the city.