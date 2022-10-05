UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Directs To Probe Irregularities In Different Projects Of Pak PWD

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Senate body directs to probe irregularities in different projects of Pak PWD

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Wednesday took notice of massive irregularities in different projects of Pak PWD in Malakand Division and directed the Housing Ministry to probe the matter thoroughly.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Wednesday took notice of massive irregularities in different projects of Pak PWD in Malakand Division and directed the Housing Ministry to probe the matter thoroughly.

The Committee which met here with Haji Hidayatullah in the Chair was briefed that massive irregularities were reported since contractors were awarded multiple projects as a result of which these tenders were canceled by the then Assistant Commissioner.

Later, it was told that the Assistant Commissioner was placed with another one. The same contractors were tendered again with multiple projects and the very next day, all related CDRS were cashed. The Ministry assured the Committee to probe the matter thoroughly.

While discussing massive irregularities conducted by Pakistan Housing Authority and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and their respective Human Resource Departments, the Committee was told that the Ministry had already constituted an inquiry body to investigate the issue in detail and would submit a report within two weeks.

The Committee took up the case of Sher Afzal Khan and asserted the need for transparency of the recruitment process and questioned his direct appointment in grade 20.

The Committee had also formulated a sub-committee to investigate the matter of land encroachment in G-14/ 1 to G-14/4.

The meeting was attended by Sanetors included Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Abro, Fida Muhammad, Bahramand Khan Tangi, Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works along with its attached departments and agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Same Malakand Tangi Afzal Khan All Government Housing

Recent Stories

World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teache ..

World Teachers' Day reminds us to treat our teachers with respect, honor: VC IUB ..

2 minutes ago
 Role of teachers crucial in creating educated soci ..

Role of teachers crucial in creating educated society: CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy being adopted for polio erad ..

Zero tolerance policy being adopted for polio eradication: DC

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan demands compensation not aid from develop ..

Pakistan demands compensation not aid from developed world for bearing environme ..

2 minutes ago
 Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on vi ..

Authorities seal medical stores, impose fine on violators

5 minutes ago
 UNICEF, WSSC hold awareness session for social mob ..

UNICEF, WSSC hold awareness session for social mobilizers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.