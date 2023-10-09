Open Menu

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Directs To Revert All Teachers On Deputation In Edu Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq directs to revert all teachers on deputation in edu ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddiqui on Monday categorically directed to revert all the teaching staff on deputation holding administrative assignments in Education Ministry to their parent departments with immediate effect.

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training which met here under the chairmanship of Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddiqui here at Parliament House unanimously recommended sending all the employees back to their parent departments who were initially recruited as teachers and holding administrative posts at various ministries.

The committee debated that all such employees are politically powerful, blue-eyed individuals and does not like to render their services as teachers therefore manage to be posted on various administrative post through influence.

The committee observed that this practice is badly affecting the quality of education.

The Chairman Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui concluded that all the teachers on deputation be sent back to their respective educational institutes immediately.

The caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi agreed with this viewpoint and assured the committee that immediate action would take place on committee recommendations.

The committee also discussed at length the progress on extension of time and details of proceedings of the Ministerial Committee constituted under Dr Niaz Ahmed Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University for regularisation, of daily wagers teachers and increase in their salaries.

The minister said that the list of employees recommended by the FPSC will be issued appointment letters within this week.

Similarly, the matter regarding daily wagers will be discussed in the same committee to permanently resolve this long-standing issue and the report in this regard will be submitted to the committee by 13th Oct 2023.

The committee was told that since the salary of daily wagers is being enhanced as per committee recommendations from 25000/rps to 32000/rps per month, the case is under AGPRs consideration, on which the chairman committee directed the Director General FDE to make sure that the salaries are paid immediately at the previous rates and the enhanced amount may be paid once the budget is approved.

The chairman committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui asked the HEC officials to invite the representatives of affected daily wagers to have their viewpoints.

The committee also discussed in detail the report on re-initiating summary for the National Technology Council Act and Service Structure of technologist. The chairman committee strictly inquired as to why the act is pending before the ministry for 7 months.

It was stated by the HEC representative that the committee constituted to look into this matter has been officially notified as directed by the Senate Committee in its last meeting and sought time to finalise the recommendations.

It was also apprised that the act has been returned from the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC ) with certain observations. The committee chair directed to finalise report on the matter and submit within 15 days.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Molvu Faiz Muhammad and Senator Falaz Naz.

The Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi and other senior officials of related departments were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Education Parliament Budget Irfan Siddiqui Progress Same May HEC Post All From Cabinet Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

1 hour ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

1 hour ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

3 hours ago
Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

4 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

5 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan