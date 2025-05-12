Open Menu

Senator Rubina Khalid Stresses Urgency Of Launching New Digital Payment System In Seven Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Senator Rubina Khalid stresses urgency of launching new digital payment system in seven districts

In a significant move towards enhancing digital financial inclusion, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized expediting the rollout of a new digital payment system through RAAST in seven selected districts across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In a significant move towards enhancing digital financial inclusion, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized expediting the rollout of a new digital payment system through RAAST in seven selected districts across the country.

She stated this while chairing a high-level meeting at BISP Headquarters with Karandaaz Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Sharjeel Murtaza on Monday.

The meeting centered on accelerating the pilot phase of the project, which is aimed at improving the transparency, efficiency, and security of cash disbursements to BISP beneficiaries.

“Mobility and biometric verification of beneficiaries is essential and cannot be compromised,” said Senator Rubina Khalid. “We aim to make the lives of our 10 million beneficiaries easier. We must adopt a proactive approach to ensure a timely and smooth rollout.

Mr Murtaza assured BISP leadership of Karandaaz’s full commitment to the project, noting that the pilot is being implemented in close collaboration with BISP. “Pilot projects are critical to achieving scale, and we are making every possible effort to ensure its success,” he said.

The meeting also discussed the potential introduction of mobile wallet payments on a pilot basis in selected low-workload areas, aimed at testing the feasibility and impact of the new payment channel.

Key officials, including Mr. Zohaib and Mr. Umar from Karandaaz and BISP's DG Conditional Transfers, Mr. Inam ur Rahman Malik, shared strategic insights and operational plans to support the rollout.

It was agreed that additional stakeholders would be brought on board in subsequent meetings to further streamline the

process and ensure broader success of the digital transformation initiative.

Recent Stories

India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Min ..

India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and E ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) sta ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stages Grand Solidarity Rally in ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with Ind ..

Pakistan to discuss core issue of Kashmir with India: Minister of State for Inte ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narco ..

IHC seeks report regarding formation of anti-narcotics council

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve ..

Barrister Sultan directs AJK University to improve education quality

7 minutes ago
 DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Societ ..

DHO Lala Jaffer’s services lauded by Cvil Society

16 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) C ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq visits fo ..

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ..

Islamabad crackdown on illegal parking, nighttime ban, impound rules announced

9 minutes ago
 Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in ter ..

Court postpones hearing against PTI founder in terrorism case

9 minutes ago
 Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli ho ..

Kamal inquires after injured civilians in Kotli hospital

9 minutes ago
 432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: ..

432 schools, colleges operating in ICT under FDE: Farah Naz Akbar

9 minutes ago
 Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of ma ..

Ministers Awais Leghari, Gorchani visit home of martyred soldier in Rajanpur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan