Sindh Food Authority Raids Spices Factory
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 10:49 PM
The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a factory producing spices and found the facility using substandard chilies and non-iodized salts in the process of making chili powder
An official informed that the raid was conducted by the SFA's Director Rahmatullah Rajar and Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso here on Monday.
The official added that the factory was also found operating in unhygienic conditions.
According to him, the team of SFA Hyderabad discarded substandard chilies and imposed a fine on the factory.
The SFA's officers urged the consumers to report any instances of food adulteration or safety concerns to the authority.
