Open Menu

Sindh Food Authority Raids Spices Factory

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 10:49 PM

Sindh Food Authority raids spices factory

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a factory producing spices and found the facility using substandard chilies and non-iodized salts in the process of making chili powder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided a factory producing spices and found the facility using substandard chilies and non-iodized salts in the process of making chili powder.

An official informed that the raid was conducted by the SFA's Director Rahmatullah Rajar and Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso here on Monday.

The official added that the factory was also found operating in unhygienic conditions.

According to him, the team of SFA Hyderabad discarded substandard chilies and imposed a fine on the factory.

The SFA's officers urged the consumers to report any instances of food adulteration or safety concerns to the authority.

Recent Stories

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

10 minutes ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

10 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

10 minutes ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

10 minutes ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

16 minutes ago
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

16 minutes ago
 Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra ..

Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine

37 minutes ago
 Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system i ..

Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration

38 minutes ago
 College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) ..

College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan