Lawyers Hold Solidarity March In Support Of Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 10:49 PM

Lawyers hold solidarity march in support of armed forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) A large number of lawyers in Rawalpindi organized a rally on Monday, in solidarity with Pakistan and the armed forces.

Organized under the leadership of the Rawalpindi Bar Association President, Sardar Manzoor Bashir, the rally was attended by a number of male and female lawyers.

The rally, titled 'Pakistan Zindabad' started at Quaid-e-Azam Hall of the District Courts and proceeded toward main Kachehri Chowk. The participants waved Pakistani flags and raised slogans in favor of the country and its military.

The lawyers showered flowers on Army vehicles and patrolling troops as they passed through Kachehri Chowk, expressing their appreciation for the armed forces' service to the nation.

The rally concluded peacefully at Kachehri Chowk, with participants reaffirming their commitment to national unity and stability. The rally highlighted the legal community's unwavering support for Pakistan and its security forces amid ongoing national challenges.

