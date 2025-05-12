Senator Siddiqui Calls Modi’s Speech ‘humiliating Admission Of Defeat’
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:55 PM
Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, said Monday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech was a humiliating admission of defeat, with his agitated tone revealing the frustration of a sore loser
In a post on X , he said Modi’s every word echoed the voice of his own defeat—a frantic outburst, like a cornered animal with nowhere left to turn.
He claimed operation Sindhoor left 'Bharat Mata' cradling only ashes - when it could've instead exposed the rotting carcasses of Rafale jets and other war machines.
After facing defeat at the hands of Pakistan's armed forces and global humiliation, their silence would have served them better than these desperate lamentations. Such profound disgrace cannot be washed away with empty rhetoric, Siddiqui said.
Had Modi any credibility left, he would have revealed the locations where Rafale and other aircraft wrecks lie decaying. After suffering a military rebuke from Pakistan's armed forces and facing global condemnation, silence would have been more dignified than these baseless accusations. Such profound humiliation leaves permanent marks - no amount of political theater can erase this disgrace.
