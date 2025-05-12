Noor Muqadam Case: Last Chance For Zahir Jaffer’s Appeal Against Death Sentence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 10:55 PM
The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal against the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime convict in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, on May 13
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal against the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime convict in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, on May 13.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Hasam Khan Kakar will conduct the hearing. The bench also includes Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.
It is worth noting that 27-year-old Noor Mukadam was brutally murdered on July 20, 2021, in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad. On the same day, Federal police arrested Zahir Jaffer, the Primary suspect in the case.
Following his conviction in a lower court, an appeal was filed in the Islamabad High Court. However, the High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict and converted the 25-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to Jaffer for rape into a death sentence.
Recent Stories
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine
Tax office seals 3 wine shops lacking PoS system integration
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 c ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tarde9 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh9 minutes ago
-
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district9 minutes ago
-
Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif15 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident15 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar15 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die, 7 fall unconscious in Lakhra coalfield's mine36 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies schedule to fill late Sajid Mir’s Senate seat37 minutes ago
-
Minister Aurangzeb Khichi visits family of Martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq in Kot Addu46 minutes ago
-
India’s myth of supremacy shattered: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordin ..49 minutes ago