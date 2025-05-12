Open Menu

Noor Muqadam Case: Last Chance For Zahir Jaffer’s Appeal Against Death Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 10:55 PM

Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal against the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime convict in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, on May 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal against the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime convict in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, on May 13.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hasam Khan Kakar will conduct the hearing. The bench also includes Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

It is worth noting that 27-year-old Noor Mukadam was brutally murdered on July 20, 2021, in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad. On the same day, Federal police arrested Zahir Jaffer, the Primary suspect in the case.

Following his conviction in a lower court, an appeal was filed in the Islamabad High Court. However, the High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict and converted the 25-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to Jaffer for rape into a death sentence.

