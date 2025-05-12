Noor Muqadam case: last chance for Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal against the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime convict in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, on May 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the appeal against the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime convict in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case, on May 13.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hasam Khan Kakar will conduct the hearing. The bench also includes Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

It is worth noting that 27-year-old Noor Mukadam was brutally murdered on July 20, 2021, in Sector F-7/4 of Islamabad. On the same day, Federal police arrested Zahir Jaffer, the Primary suspect in the case.

Following his conviction in a lower court, an appeal was filed in the Islamabad High Court. However, the High Court upheld the trial court’s verdict and converted the 25-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to Jaffer for rape into a death sentence.