Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel Congratulates Nation On Pakistan’s Brilliant Victory In Recent War Against Indian Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 10:49 PM

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel on Monday congratulated the nation from the bottom of his heart on Pakistan’s brilliant victory in the recent war against Indian aggression, this victory has made Pakistan proud throughout the Muslim world, the credit for which goes to the Pakistani army and the current government

He said this while addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan.

Provincial Ministers Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Hadiya Nawaz and Chief Coordinator of National Workshop Balochistan, Balochistan Brigadier Bilal were also present on the occasion.

The Governor expressed the hope that this workshop would yield positive results very soon saying that it is a matter of pride that Pakistan defeated India, a country that has surpassed it many times in economy and weapons adding that this feat has been written in history as proof of Pakistan’s unwavering spirit and military capabilities.

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel said that the aim of the three-week workshop is to gain awareness of the latest developments and events in the region so that we could take necessary steps for our sustainable economic development and social justice.

He said that Balochistan is a fertile province in terms of natural resources, minerals and area and it provides a land route to reach the countries of Central Asia saying that it could be said with confidence that the bright future of Pakistan is linked to Balochistan.

Your mutual consultation and collective wisdom can help and provide intellectual guidance in solving the problems of Balochistan he said and added that after the conclusion of this workshop, all the participants have great responsibilities that you would play a full role for the sustainable political and economic development and prosperity of the country and the province.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, he said that you should accept the responsibility of advancing the development and prosperity of Balochistan, by dealing with all social evils, unemployment and economic instability, we could pave the way for a bright and secure future.

Earlier, Governor Mandokhel distributed certificates and commemorative shields among the participants of the 15th National Workshop.

