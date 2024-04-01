SEPA Asks Banks To Combat Air, Noise Pollution Caused By Generators
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has directed all the banks operating in Sindh province to take immediate action to address air and noise pollution caused by generators on their premises.
"Air pollution is a major health threat, especially in urban areas like Karachi," said Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Director General of SEPA.
Generators installed by banks are significant contributors to this problem, emitting harmful pollutants and excessive noise, he observed.
The letter issued to all banks highlights the dangers of air pollution, ranking it as the fourth-leading cause of death globally. It emphasizes the impact on public health, particularly for children and elderly people, and the economic consequences of poor air quality.
The letter specifically points to generator emissions, including nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide.
These pollutants, primarily from diesel, fuel combustion, contribute to smog formation and pose significant health risks.
SEPA urges banks to implement mitigation measures, including upgrading generators. Adopting cleaner technologies with improved emission controls and noise reduction features. Shifting to renewable energy by installing solar panels for a sustainable and cleaner energy source.
The letter emphasizes the importance of complying with SEPA's air and noise pollution standards.
Banks are advised to test generator emissions and noise levels.
Banks were also told that non-compliance with environmental regulations may result in legal action under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.
SEPA also requested bank officials to take responsibility for improving Karachi's air quality.
