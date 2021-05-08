SEPA seals water treatment plant

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protect Agency (SEPA) sealed a water treatment plant located by the side of KB Feeder Canal in Kotri, Jamshoro district on Saturday.

In Charge SEPA Hyderabad region Imran Ali Abbassi informed that the plant of a multi national company contributed to environmental pollution by releasing large amount of untreated water in the canal.

He told that the company was several times served notices to stop the pollution and that it was also asked to appear for the hearing.

According to him, the action against the company has been taken under Sindh Environment Protect Act, 2014.