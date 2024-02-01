Open Menu

Seraiki Phonetics Aslam Rasool Puri Passed Away

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Seraiki phonetics Aslam Rasool Puri passed away

Aslam Rasool Puri, an intellectual, humanist, writer and critic, best known for his work on Seraiki language Phonetics and its Orthography, passed away in his ancestral town, Rasool Pur, tehsil Jampur of district Rajanpur on Thursday

Born on Nov 25 in 1941 in Rasool Pur, Aslam Rasool Puri completed his matriculation from Jampur high school, passed JV examination from Muzaffargarh and later did his MA and completed law education.

He began his career as a teacher from Bakhar in 1962. Mr. Rasool Puri stepped into literary realm as Seraiki critic in 1970s. That was the time when his book titled “Seraiki Zuban, Oonda Rasm-ul-Khat Tey Awazaan” i.e (Orthography of Seraiki Language and its Sounds) was published that carried information that Seraiki language had 46 Phonetics or Speaking Sounds and 56 symbols to describe them.

Another feat that Aslam Rasool Puri would certainly be proud of was his dream of 100 per cent literacy in his village that came true in his lifetime, say former chairman National Language Authority, noted writer and intellectual Prof.

Dr. Anwaar Ahmad Khan.

“Every individual of his village, men, women are educated individuals.” It was his achievement that a far flung area like Rasool Pur was a public knowledge, and it was a record that he turned every individual of his village into educated being, Dr. Anwaar said.

Noted Serraiki intellectuial and columnist, Zahoor Ahmad Dhareja termed Aslam Rasool Puri demise as an end of an era and said that his services can never be forgotten.

Renowned educationist and poet Prof. Anwar Jamal said that the literary personalities from across the literary landscape of Pakistan were saddened by the passing of Mr. Aslam Rasool Puri.

