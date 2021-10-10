UrduPoint.com

Services Chiefs, CJCSC Condole Demise Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Services Chiefs, CJCSC condole demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and all Services Chiefs expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Pakistani Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dr Qadeer rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan's defence.

"May Allaah exalt the ranks of the deceased," the Army Chief prayed.

More Stories From Pakistan

