Seven IIOJ&K laborers killed in UP explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :At least seven persons from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were killed in an explosion in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the laborers of the Jammu region of IIOJK died after a compressor in a cold storage plant exploded in Daurala Meerut area of the state.

At least 25 workers were present on the site at the time of the explosion in the plant, an Indian official told media men.

He said some of them were evacuated safely while among the deceased 7 belonging to Jammu and Kashmir had died.

The deceased have been identified as Balwant, Baldev, Balbir Singh, Sat Pal, Ramesh Lal, Kalu all residents of Udhampur and Hoshiywar Singh of Ramban.