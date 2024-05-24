Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major share in KP budget 2024-25

The merged areas of Fata and native southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has obtained major share including Rs259.91 billion in the provincial Budget 2024-25

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The merged areas of Fata and native southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has obtained major share including Rs259.91 billion in the provincial Budget 2024-25.

According to budget documents, under development fund, Rs 76 billion would be received from the Federal government for the merged districts. The provincial government is likely to get more than Rs 1,212 billion from the federal government. It is expected to get Rs 902.50 billion from the federal Kabul distribution revenue besides Rs108.44 billion as one percent share of KP in the war against terrorism under NFC award.

Rs 33.9 billion will be received in the form of net profit of Peshawar hydropower, Rs78.21bn in the form of hydro power arrears while the provincial government will collect Rs93 billion 50 crore from its own resources.

The total size of the budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 1754 billion rupees and the total expenditure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be 1654 billion rupees. The budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25 is 100 billion surplus.

The provincial government has set a target of Rs63.18 billion in terms of taxation, Rs72.60 billion from the federation for the merged districts and Rs55 billion from the federal government as an additional grant.

Similarly, Rs17 billion is expected to meet the federal government in the name of homeless people while the provincial government will spend more than One thousand 237 billion rupees in salaries, pensions and grants next year.

Likewise, Rs246 billion will be spent on salaries of provincial employees, 263 billion rupee will be spent on salaries of Tehsil employees and more than 162 billion 40 crores rupees on pension besides 264 billion 70 crores rupees in ongoing expenses.

Similarly, 26 billion 97 crore rupees will be spent for salaries of employees of MTI hospitals, 28 billion 68 crores rupees for expenses of MTI hospitals and 144 billion 62 crore rupees on salaries, pensions and ongoing expenses in Peshawar and the merged districts.

The KP government allocated Rs34 billion for health facility card including Rs28 billion for settled districts and 6 billion rupee for tribal districts while 10 billion 97 crore rupees for the purchase of medicines besides Rs 9 billion allocated for providing free books to students, Rs3 billion for BRT subsidy and two and a half billion allocated for relief measures.

The KP government has disclosed 46 billion 80 crore rupees income under windfall levy and proposed of getting 26 billion 20 crores rupees in the form of royalties on oil besides expecting to get 11 billion 40 crores rupees in the form of royalty on gas while the income of 2 billion 70 crores rupees in the gas development surcharge and Rs 2.70 billion in excise duty on gas.

