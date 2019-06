Seven proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Levies force arrested seven proclaimed offenders involved in various crime cases in conducting separate raids at respective areas of Kalat.

Levies sources said on Monday that seven proclaimed offenders including Mehmood, Muhammad Hayat, Raza Muhammad, Muhammad Ali, Khan Muhammad, Din Muhamamd and Dill Murad were apprehended by Levies Force team after carrying successful raids at different areas of Kalat.

The Levies sources said they were involved in murders and other crimes cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.