Several houses, shops damaged in monsoon rains in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as hundred of residential houses, walls and shops were damaged after monsoon rains and flood relays entered Kharan City.

According to reports, which hundreds of houses were damaged and valuable goods were swept away by the floods and the people of the area took refuge in safe places to save their lives.

Flood relays have affected power lines and water supply pipelines, disrupting communication systems in the area.

While visiting affected areas, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmad Mosiyani said that the district administration has utilized all available resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the Kharan victims and would not leave the victims alone and after assessing the damages, all possible steps would be taken to restore them.

He said that in this regard, there was contact with the provincial government and PDMA, and the relief materials would be provided to the victims soon.

Meanwhile, former MPA Kharan and former provincial interior minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani also visited the affected areas and assessed the damage and demanded the government of Balochistan, especially the Pakistan Army and Corps Commander Balochistan to immediately take care of the heavy rains in Kharan City and its surroundings areas.

He said that tents should frame ration medicines and other necessities of life for the rehabilitation of flood victims because more than a thousand houses in Kharan City have been destroyed by walls and shops which were unusable.