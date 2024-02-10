Several injured in firing incident in Miran Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Several injuries has been reported on Saturday in a firing incident happened in Miran Shah Area of North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a private news channel, a firing accident happened during a protest by supporters of a political party against the delayed results of the election.

As a result, several injuries were reported including Mohsin Dawar, leader of National Democratic Movement and candidate for National Assembly (NA) from North Waziristan.

Party officials claimed that Dawar got injured with gunfire while entering in government compound.