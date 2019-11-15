Several Injured In Karachi Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Several persons sustained injured in a road accident near Winder area of Karachi on early Friday Morning.
Six injured including women were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.
Police and rescue teams reached at the spot after being informed about the accident, a private tv channel reported.
Hospital officials informed that three of the injured are in critical condition.