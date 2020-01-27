UrduPoint.com
SEZs To Bring Economic Revolution In Punjab: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would bring economic revolution in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, he reviewed in detail the matter pertaining to establishment of SEZs, sales of plots for setting up of industrial units and provision of infrastructure in industrial estates. Provincial Secretary (Industries) Zafar Iqbal, PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Additional Secretary Industries, PIEDMC CEO and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister assured that industrialists and investors would be given special incentives and plots on subsidized rates for establishing industrial units in special economic zones.

He said that industrial estates equipped with latest infrastructure would prove a game changer for development of the province.

"Foreign investors are investing in Punjab due to investors friendly policies of the present government. Economic conditions of Punjab will also change due to industrialization," he opined.

He said that steps were also being taken for revival of sick industrial units, besides accelerating the process of industrialization.Work is being expeditiously continued on the project of Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad that would create 250,000 job opportunities, he added.

Industrial process would be accelerated due to establishment of industrial estates in south Punjab, he said and added that it was necessary to work speedily for the completion of these economic projects.

He directed the departments concerned to perform their duties diligently for 100 per cent colonization of industrial estates. "Creation of jobs is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and this objective can only achieve through industrialization," he concluded.

