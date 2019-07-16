Sh Rasheed says Saudi king doesn’t like Nawaz Sharif

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He said that Saudi King Abdullah used to think very lowly of Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has said that one Arab King wanted Nawaz Sharif to be released and he had talked to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the purpose.

When I used to go to King Abduallah and other kings with former president Pervez Musharraf, they did not have a good impression about Sharif family, he said.

Sheikh Rasheed added that the Saudi king found Nawaz Sharif opposite to what he thought, adding that Sharif did not live up to the king’s standard.

While talking to media persons on Monday, Sheikh Rasheed said the PML-N has a history of attacking the judiciary.

These people of PML-N will not come to fore to record evidence. Nawaz Sharif's fight is not for the sake of principles but it is meant for flying to London.

Regarding Imran Khan's upcoming visit to US, he said Imran Khan and Donald Trump both are straight forward. Troops pull-out from Afghanistan is very important for next election of Donald Trump.

He stated the cases of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have to be decided and these will be decided soon.