Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

The latest reports say that Shah Nawaz thought she was an agent and that she attacked him with an intent to take his life but he hit her in the head with an exercise dumbbell.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) Shah Nawaz Amir who was accused of killing his wife Sara Bibi by hitting her on the head with a dumbbell said that he killed her in self-defence claiming she choked him, a local private tv reported on Saturday.

The reports said that Shah Nawaz Amir said that he doubted his wife was an agent and she choked him with an intent to take his life.

He made these claims during the police custody.

Amir said Sara fell on the ground after he pushed her away but she got up again and attacked him. At that time, he said, he hit her in the head with an exercise dumbbell.

He told the police she lost a lot of blood and he put her in the bathtub in his bathroom and informed his mother who called the police.

The court, however, approved a two-day physical remand of Shah Nawaz Amir over charges of killing his wife Sara. The court rejected the police application seeking arrest warrants for Shah Nawaz’s parents including Ayaz Amir.

The Candian-born deceased Sara Bibi was Shah Nawaz’s third wife.