Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

The fast pace bowler claimed that the cricketers supported all the armed forces of Pakistan.

On Monday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police announced the appointment of Pakistani star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as their goodwill ambassador.

Inspector-General of Police KPK Moazzam Jah Ansari and other officials attended a ceremony that was also held in Shaheen Afridi's honor.

Young world-class pacer Shaheen Afridi, who can be seen donning a police uniform, spoke during the event and said it was an honor to be chosen as a goodwill ambassador.

He revealed, “My father has been representing police and my brother is still in police.

”

Afridi was named cricketer of the year by the ICC earlier this year for his flawless performance in 2021.

Shaheen Afridi won the "Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy" as the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year after accumulating 78 wickets in 36 international matches at an average of 22.20 and posting his best bowling statistics of 6/51.

The captain of Lahore Qalandar is the first Pakistani player to win the elusive accolade and is also the youngest cricketer to do so.