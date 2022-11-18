Sharjeel for expediting BRT Red Line development work

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday directed to expedite development work on BRT Red Line project so that better transport facilities could be ensured to people of Karachi at the earliest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday directed to expedite development work on BRT Red Line project so that better transport facilities could be ensured to people of Karachi at the earliest.

He while presiding over meeting of Board of Directors of Trans Karachi further directed to resolve issues being faced by the contractors on priority so that speed of work could be accelerated. The board reviewed progress on infrastructure development of BRT Red Line Project while various committees were also constituted.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Altaf Sario, board members Justice Retired Muhammad Shaiq Usmani, Professor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal, Secretary Trans Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Lalani and others.

Sharjeel Memon said that construction of 22 km long BRT Red Line would make it easier for the commuters from Malir and District East to reach at the city centre.

CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal briefed the board that Lot-1 construction zone from Malir Halt to Mosamiyat has been handed over to the contractor for the construction of infrastructure while 60% work of the 3 km storm water drain from Tank Chowk to Check Post No.

6 has been completed.

Excavation for construction of underpass at Tipu Sultan Society has been completed while excavation of Hydrant-Race course underpass was in progress, he informed adding that construction of bus stations has been started at Check Post No. 6, Race Course and Tipu Sultan Society as well.

The CEO informed that work on the Malir Halt Bus Depot was in progress while negotiations with Revenue department were underway for an alternative site for the construction of Mosamiyat depot.

Briefing about progress on Lot-2 from Mosamiyat to Numaish Chowrangi, he informed that foundation of NED University, Karachi University and Sheikh Zayid stations had been laid.

He also pointed out that transfer of utility installations was the biggest hurdle. On which the minister instructed Secretary Transport to arrange a high-level meeting next week with K- Electric regarding transfer of utility infrastructure.