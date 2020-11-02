Sharmila Farooqi appears as extra creative on Halloween Day    

, ,

(@fidahassanain)

The PPP leader stunned many by wearing a perfect skeleton for Halloween Day.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) Inspiring others to celebrate Halloween in Pakistan, PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi appeared as extra creative by wearing “skeleton look”.

The politician who was elected to provincial assembly on reserved seat shared her pictures on Instagram.

Sharmila Farooqi said: “Stunning make over for Halloween by the ever so talented @inkedbymgh! The precision, detailing and strokes were simply woah! Here’s an 18 year old upcoming artist everyone must watch out for! #halloween2020 #halloweenmakeup #halloween #sharmilafaruqi,”.

She was looking glam and spook just as she posed with an axe in her hand.

Halloween is an annual celebration that mostly is celebrated in the west has never been celebrated in Pakistan.