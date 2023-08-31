Open Menu

Sheikh Saad Nomani Performs Qirat At Governor's House

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 08:56 PM

Sheikh Saad Nomani performs Qirat at Governor's House

Sheikh Saad Nomani, the miracle reciter of the Holy Quran from Madina, performed Qirat (recitation of the Holy Quran) at the historic Darbar Hall of the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Sheikh Saad Nomani, the miracle reciter of the Holy Quran from Madina, performed Qirat (recitation of the Holy Quran) at the historic Darbar Hall of the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Visiting Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Sheikh Saad Nomani is of Pakistani descent and lives in the Holy city of Madina where he teaches at the Masjid-e-Nabvi. He has the unique ability to render recitation in the manner of 99 world renowned qaris.

Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani recited Holy Quran in the manner of different Qurra at the Darbar Hall and mesmerized the audience with his miraculous recitation of the Quran. The audience listened to the qiraat with rapt attention.

Qari Ahmed Mian Thanvi, Hafiz Abdul Wahab Ropri, Maulana Muhammad Umer Makki, Mufti Intikhab Alam Nooru, former MPA Majid Zahoor, renowned Qurra and Naat Khawan were conspicuous among the audience.

The Governor Punjab welcomed Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani to the corridors of Governor's House, adding his presence was a moment of honor and blessedness.

Sheikh Saad Nomani stressed the need to introduce Quranic education to the children at an early age, adding that Quran is the path to success and redemption in this world and the life hereafter.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presented souvenirs to Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani at the end of the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Governor Education Punjab Mufti From

Recent Stories

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Car ..

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Caretaker Balochistan Home Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 sp ..

IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children of police emplo ..

9 minutes ago
 Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

9 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center ..

IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio ca ..

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

10 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

20 minutes ago
IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

26 minutes ago
 'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

26 minutes ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

26 minutes ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

26 minutes ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

24 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology ..

COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology and Vaccine Technologies for ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan