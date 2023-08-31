Sheikh Saad Nomani, the miracle reciter of the Holy Quran from Madina, performed Qirat (recitation of the Holy Quran) at the historic Darbar Hall of the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Sheikh Saad Nomani, the miracle reciter of the Holy Quran from Madina, performed Qirat (recitation of the Holy Quran) at the historic Darbar Hall of the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Visiting Lahore on the invitation of Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Sheikh Saad Nomani is of Pakistani descent and lives in the Holy city of Madina where he teaches at the Masjid-e-Nabvi. He has the unique ability to render recitation in the manner of 99 world renowned qaris.

Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani recited Holy Quran in the manner of different Qurra at the Darbar Hall and mesmerized the audience with his miraculous recitation of the Quran. The audience listened to the qiraat with rapt attention.

Qari Ahmed Mian Thanvi, Hafiz Abdul Wahab Ropri, Maulana Muhammad Umer Makki, Mufti Intikhab Alam Nooru, former MPA Majid Zahoor, renowned Qurra and Naat Khawan were conspicuous among the audience.

The Governor Punjab welcomed Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani to the corridors of Governor's House, adding his presence was a moment of honor and blessedness.

Sheikh Saad Nomani stressed the need to introduce Quranic education to the children at an early age, adding that Quran is the path to success and redemption in this world and the life hereafter.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presented souvenirs to Sheikh Qari Saad Nomani at the end of the ceremony.