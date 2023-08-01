ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday demanded the government to restore the original name of the Islamabad Airport to Benazir Bhutto International Airport which was approved by the federal cabinet.

In a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, the federal minister said Airports were named after great leaders around the world and there were many examples of it.

She regretted that the previous government had envisioned 'the licence Gate' and their so-called accusation alleged the national flag carrier PIA of corruption.

"It was very difficult to restore the confidence of the pilots, their salary increase is justified. However, the salary of PIA grade 1 to 4 workers should also be increased," Sherry Rehman said.

On the legitimate demand of the public, flights to Mohenjo Daro Airport should also be restored, the minister said.