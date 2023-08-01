Open Menu

Sherry Demands Restoration Of Islamabad Airport Name To Benazir Bhutto Int'l

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Sherry demands restoration of Islamabad Airport name to Benazir Bhutto Int'l

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Tuesday demanded the government to restore the original name of the Islamabad Airport to Benazir Bhutto International Airport which was approved by the federal cabinet.

In a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, the federal minister said Airports were named after great leaders around the world and there were many examples of it.

She regretted that the previous government had envisioned 'the licence Gate' and their so-called accusation alleged the national flag carrier PIA of corruption.

"It was very difficult to restore the confidence of the pilots, their salary increase is justified. However, the salary of PIA grade 1 to 4 workers should also be increased," Sherry Rehman said.

On the legitimate demand of the public, flights to Mohenjo Daro Airport should also be restored, the minister said.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Senate World Benazir Bhutto Sherry Rehman Government Cabinet PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

33 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

45 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

3 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan