Shibli asks opposition to review decision of holding meetings, rallies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said politics should not be done on the serious issue of coronavirus and the opposition should review its decision to hold public meetings and rallies.

In a tweet, he said opposition should not take a U-turn as earlier it was calling for complete lockdown.

He said instead of personal interest, the opposition leadership should give priority to saving lives of people and political workers.\932