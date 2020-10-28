UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined Over Violation Of Control Price List

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Shopkeepers fined over violation of control price list

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hub Rohana Gul and Assistant Commissioner Bella Capt. (R) Arif Ahmed visited various markets for controlling artificial inflation on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hub Rohana Gul and Assistant Commissioner Bella Capt. (R) Arif Ahmed visited various markets for controlling artificial inflation on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Hub Rohana Gul Kakar said that implementation of official tariffs should be ensured in all cases and sale of standard food items in the markets to be ensured.

Strict action will be taken against those shopkeepers involved in selling of substandard goods in the market, she said.

Some shopkeepers were fined who involved in violation of control price lists by the AC.

Atleast five shopkeepers were arrested for charging double price of goods from customers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Bela including Tehsildars of Vandar and Gadani also visited the food markets in their respective areas and reviewed the prices, saying that measures were being taken to ensure the implementation of the control price list for provision of facilities to masses.

They said no compromise would be made on essential commodities in the areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

