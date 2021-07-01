Shortfall in SSGC local gas network stands at 8MMCFD: Hammad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said effective shortfall in SSGC local gas network was now only 8 MMCFD, out of total 1150 MMCFD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said effective shortfall in SSGC local gas network was now only 8 MMCFD, out of total 1150 MMCFD.

This was made possible by timely completion of annual turnover/maintenance of KPD gas field and planned enhancement in supplies from other fields, he tweeted.