Shortfall In SSGC Local Gas Network Stands At 8MMCFD: Hammad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said effective shortfall in SSGC local gas network was now only 8 MMCFD, out of total 1150 MMCFD.
This was made possible by timely completion of annual turnover/maintenance of KPD gas field and planned enhancement in supplies from other fields, he tweeted.