Open Menu

SIDA Books Its BPS-18 Officer In FIR Of Embezzling Rs41 Million Funds

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 10:11 PM

SIDA books its BPS-18 officer in FIR of embezzling Rs41 million funds

The Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has booked a BPS-18 officer of the authority and a contractual staff in an FIR, charging them with fraudulently embezzling Rs 41 million funds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has booked a BPS-18 officer of the authority and a contractual staff in an FIR, charging them with fraudulently embezzling Rs 41 million funds.

The FIR was lodged at Cantt police station here on Friday on the complaint of General Manager SIDA Javed Hakeem Memon.

He nominated SIDA’s Sociologist Shakeela Laghari and Inspector Maaz Ali Effendi, employed on contract, along with 12 other persons under sections 420, 408, 465, 471 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to him, he had given them the task of enlisting people for compensation whose residential or commercial structures were going to be demolished as part of anti encroachment action along the Akram canal in Hyderabad.

He claimed that 12 such individuals were added to the list of beneficiaries who did not deserve compensation and that the funds released for those individuals were embezzled by Laghari and her subordinate Effendi.

Memon cited an internal inquiry into the alleged matter which was conducted by the authority as well as the decision of the SIDA’s 58th board meeting in which she was found culpable.

Laghari, meanwhile, has challenged the decision of the 58th meeting of the SIDA’s board in Sindh High Court.

She is also separately pleading a harassment case against an officer of SIDA before the Provincial Ombudsman.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sindh High Court Police Station Hyderabad FIR Million

Recent Stories

Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah

Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah

4 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

4 minutes ago
 Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day K ..

Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs ..

4 minutes ago
 Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

27 minutes ago
 FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in ..

FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

27 minutes ago
Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

27 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

25 minutes ago
 PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt ..

PMLN to resume development pace after forming govt: Rana Sanaullah

25 minutes ago
 Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Ja ..

Culture is the only weapon to connect everyone: Jamal Shah

25 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting in connection with general elect ..

DC chairs meeting in connection with general election

25 minutes ago
 Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train s ..

Knife attacker wounds three at major Paris train station

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan