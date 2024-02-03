SIDA books its BPS-18 officer in FIR of embezzling Rs41 million funds

The Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has booked a BPS-18 officer of the authority and a contractual staff in an FIR, charging them with fraudulently embezzling Rs 41 million funds

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has booked a BPS-18 officer of the authority and a contractual staff in an FIR, charging them with fraudulently embezzling Rs 41 million funds.

The FIR was lodged at Cantt police station here on Friday on the complaint of General Manager SIDA Javed Hakeem Memon.

He nominated SIDA’s Sociologist Shakeela Laghari and Inspector Maaz Ali Effendi, employed on contract, along with 12 other persons under sections 420, 408, 465, 471 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to him, he had given them the task of enlisting people for compensation whose residential or commercial structures were going to be demolished as part of anti encroachment action along the Akram canal in Hyderabad.

He claimed that 12 such individuals were added to the list of beneficiaries who did not deserve compensation and that the funds released for those individuals were embezzled by Laghari and her subordinate Effendi.

Memon cited an internal inquiry into the alleged matter which was conducted by the authority as well as the decision of the SIDA’s 58th board meeting in which she was found culpable.

Laghari, meanwhile, has challenged the decision of the 58th meeting of the SIDA’s board in Sindh High Court.

She is also separately pleading a harassment case against an officer of SIDA before the Provincial Ombudsman.