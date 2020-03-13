Sindh Assembly prays for protection from Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Assembly Session on Friday prayed for the protection from Coronavirus and for better health of the affectees

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The members of the provincial assembly offered fateha for the slain assembly member Shahnaz Ansari whereas prayed higher place in Jannah for martyred Shaheed Nouman Akram, pilot of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

They also offered fateha for the departed souls of former Nazim Karachi Naimatullah Khan and slain journalist Aziz Memon.

Speaking on the floor of the house Grand Democratic Alliance's Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that incident of a building collapse in Golimar area of the metropolis is heartbreaking. She said that the residents of the building have been left under the open sky.

She demanded that responsible for the incident should be brought to justice.

Later, on the request of Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Speaker postponed the assembly session until March 27.