UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Assembly Prays For Protection From Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:16 PM

Sindh Assembly prays for protection from Coronavirus

The Sindh Assembly Session on Friday prayed for the protection from Coronavirus and for better health of the affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly Session on Friday prayed for the protection from Coronavirus and for better health of the affectees.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The members of the provincial assembly offered fateha for the slain assembly member Shahnaz Ansari whereas prayed higher place in Jannah for martyred Shaheed Nouman Akram, pilot of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

They also offered fateha for the departed souls of former Nazim Karachi Naimatullah Khan and slain journalist Aziz Memon.

Speaking on the floor of the house Grand Democratic Alliance's Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that incident of a building collapse in Golimar area of the metropolis is heartbreaking. She said that the residents of the building have been left under the open sky.

She demanded that responsible for the incident should be brought to justice.

Later, on the request of Sindh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Speaker postponed the assembly session until March 27.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Naimatullah Khan Alliance March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

6 minutes ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

30 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture to org ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Da ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgaria Urges Citizens To Avoid All Non-Urgent In ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.