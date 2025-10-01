Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Chairs Meeting On Wheat Support Program For Growers

Published October 01, 2025

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program for growers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Wheat Support Program for growers aimed at ensuring food security and supporting small farmers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Wheat Support Program for growers aimed at ensuring food security and supporting small farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that wheat production in Sindh had declined due to the absence of a fixed support price and lack of government procurement. He emphasized that the provincial government to launch a package worth Rs 55.8 billion to encourage wheat cultivation and ensure food security.

Murad Ali Shah announced that farmers owning up to 25 acres of land would be provided one bag of DAP and two bags of urea fertilizer under the package. He informed that there are 411,408 growers in Sindh with landholdings of 2,262,746 acres, who will benefit from the initiative.

“The Sindh government will distribute 2,262,746 DAP bags and 4,525,492 urea bags among eligible farmers,” the CM said.

During the meeting, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Maher briefed the CM that a Procurement Committee and a Survey Team headed by the Director General Agriculture have already been notified.

A verification cell has also been established to confirm the eligibility of farmers before fertilizer distribution.

He added that fertilizers will be distributed only after completing the wheat crop survey and verification process.

The chief minister directed that distribution of DAP and urea should commence from the second week of November to facilitate timely sowing and ensure a bumper wheat crop.

Murad Ali Shah instructed the agriculture department to ensure maximum wheat production this season and assured growers of a better support price.

Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Bux Maher, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Secretary to CM Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Agriculture Secretary Zamin Narejo, Special Secretary Finance Asghar Memon, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

