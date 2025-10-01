Open Menu

Four Shot Dead In Haveliyaan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 11:34 PM

A man gunned down four members of his family including three women, in Haveliyaan area of Abbottabad on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A man gunned down four members of his family including three women, in Haveliyaan area of Abbottabad on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, police said that the suspect, identified as Idrees, opened fire on his brother, sister-in-law, and two nieces, killing them on the spot.

The assailant managed to flee after the incident.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies to a local hospital for legal formalities, while police launched a search operation to arrest the culprit.

 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

