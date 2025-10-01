Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Briefed On Political And Law & Order Situation In KP

October 01, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was warmly received at the Governor House, Peshawar, by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, Provincial President PPP Mohammad Ali Bacha, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and others, including minority MPAs and senior provincial officials. Gilani met with party workers, MNAs, MPAs and members of the Opposition.

He was briefed on the overall political situation and the law and order environment in the province. Matters relating to development, public welfare and coordination between Federal and provincial institutions were also discussed.

The Acting President underscored the importance of unity, stability, and sustained efforts for peace and development across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that collective progress depends on cooperation among all segments of society and a shared commitment to national harmony and prosperity.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Farzand Ali Wazir, also called on the Acting President and presented a traditional turban as a gesture of respect.

