Open Menu

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG Visit Industrial Park

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 11:33 PM

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, along with Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, visited the Crown Group Industrial Park on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, along with Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong, visited the Crown Group Industrial Park on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that a special cell has been established at the Governor House to facilitate the SME sector, and work is progressing rapidly in this regard. He assured that within the next three months, complete facilities will be provided to all investors.

Kamran Tessori said Pakistan seeks joint ventures with China in every sector, adding that starting from small businesses, a target of 2 billion Dollars can be achieved.

“Pakistan is a large market for China, and we are committed to removing all barriers,” he added.

Referring to his recent visit to China, the Governor said he plans to visit China again in January to further strengthen economic ties.

Responding to a question, Kamran Tessori said he would discuss road improvement projects with the Chairman of Port Qasim Authority.

The Governor further stated that Karachi is a mini-Pakistan and emphasized that the city deserves greater international recognition and promotion.

Recent Stories

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

3 minutes ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

3 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

3 minutes ago
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

7 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed o ..

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economi ..

Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..

7 minutes ago
 Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured p ..

Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis

40 minutes ago
 Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Maraka ..

Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan