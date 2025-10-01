Open Menu

11 Injured Near Rawalpindi Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 11:33 PM

At least eleven persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Jatha Hathial area of Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) At least eleven persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Jatha Hathial area of Rawalpindi,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday .

According to initial reports, a rashly driven passenger van collided with tractor trolley passing through Jatha Hathial area of Rawalpindi.

As a result, eleven persons were injured in the incident. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

