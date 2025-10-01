PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was determined to carry out major development initiatives and take the country further on the path of progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had already improved Pakistan’s image globally and would continue to enhance it for the nation’s advancement.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minister said the party was facing internal rifts and was engaged in politics of point scoring on every issue.

He added that PTI had resigned from the Public Accounts Committee and all other standing committees of the National Assembly, which reflected its lack of parliamentary and political approach.