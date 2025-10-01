Open Menu

PML-N Committed To Advancing Pakistan’s Progress: Tariq Fazal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:34 PM

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was determined to carry out major development initiatives and take the country further on the path of progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was determined to carry out major development initiatives and take the country further on the path of progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had already improved Pakistan’s image globally and would continue to enhance it for the nation’s advancement.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minister said the party was facing internal rifts and was engaged in politics of point scoring on every issue.

He added that PTI had resigned from the Public Accounts Committee and all other standing committees of the National Assembly, which reflected its lack of parliamentary and political approach.

Recent Stories

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress ..

PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal

1 minute ago
 Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

Four shot dead in Haveliyaan

1 minute ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit In ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park

2 minutes ago
 11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs me ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..

2 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani briefed on political and l ..

Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP

2 minutes ago
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority ..

Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident

7 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed o ..

Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economi ..

Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..

7 minutes ago
 Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured p ..

Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis

40 minutes ago
 Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Maraka ..

Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan