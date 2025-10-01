Open Menu

Govt Stands With Flood Victims; Peace Top Priority: Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, Wednesday said that peace and law & order was the top priority of the government across the entire country, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

"We will stand by the flood victims until the very end. Pakistan has achieved major diplomatic successes. The Pakistan Armed Forces, with the prayers of the nation, have defeated an enemy many times larger than themselves. The entire world and the Muslim Ummah have their eyes on Pakistan."

He expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony held in Buner to distribute relief cheques to flood victims. Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam distributed relief cheques worth 2 million rupees per person among the flood victims in Buner.

Declaring public service a national duty above politics, he thanked all institutions and individuals who supported the flood-affected people. He mentioned that after the floods, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the affected areas of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and oversaw relief operations.

"We stood with the victims then, we stand with them now, and we will continue to stand with them in the future," he said.

Engr Amir Muqam added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan has defeated an enemy many times its size. "Pakistan has crushed the arrogance of fascist Modi government. Pakistan's international stature has risen as evident of historic welcome to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at USA and UNGA."

He said that there was a time when poor diplomacy had upset two of our close allies China and Saudi Arabia but under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, relations with both countries have reached new heights.

He reiterated, "We wish for peace throughout the country. We accepted the constitutional and legal demands of the people of Azad Kashmir. Matters should be resolved amicably through dialogue within the framework of the Constitution and law."

He said that the floods had affected many areas of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab. "This is the first time that, along with provincial compensation, the federal government has also provided relief", he added.

He concluded by saying, "We will stand with the victims until the last affected person is rehabilitated."

