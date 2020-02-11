UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Minister Visits Malir Press Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Sindh Minister visits Malir Press Club

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday visited the Malir Press Club (MPC) and congratulated the newly elected body of the MPC here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday visited the Malir Press Club (MPC) and congratulated the newly elected body of the MPC here.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who is also President PPP District Malir greeted President MPC Mir Zulfiqar Mir Jat, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Gabol and other office bearers on their successful election.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always supported freedom of press and expressed hope that newly elected office bearers of Malir Press Club will continue to play their role in highlighting the problems of people through their pen.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Malir Peruvian Nuevo Sol Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAEU allocates AED70 million to scientific researc ..

24 minutes ago

People’s economic rights must not be compromised

30 minutes ago

PM rejects proposal for increase in prices of gas ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh hand over recovered items t ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police conducts search operation, arres ..

3 minutes ago

China virus death toll passes 1,000, WHO warns of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.