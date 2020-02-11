Sindh Minister visits Malir Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Tuesday visited the Malir Press Club (MPC) and congratulated the newly elected body of the MPC here.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who is also President PPP District Malir greeted President MPC Mir Zulfiqar Mir Jat, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Gabol and other office bearers on their successful election.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always supported freedom of press and expressed hope that newly elected office bearers of Malir Press Club will continue to play their role in highlighting the problems of people through their pen.