SIUT remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Services of Pakistan's most revered person in the field of humanitarian services and philanthropy, Abdul Sattar Edhi were recalled at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Wednesday, on his fourth death anniversary.

Sattar Edhi and SIUT had a long association in the field of welfare and mitigating the suffering of the masses.

A great humanist, Edhi established an international network of providing shelter to shelterless population, orphanages and a fleet of free ambulances.

He spent his last days at the Institute when he was critically ill.

Paying tributes to the towering personality, Director SIUT Prof Adib Rizvi recalled that "Sattar Edhi spent his entire life in the service of the mankind without personal benefit or gain". Humbleness and deep commitment to serve the people without any discrimination was the distinctive part of his personality, he added.

Edhi also donated his both eyes as a part of deceased organ donation program initiated by SIUT.