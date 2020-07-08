UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIUT Remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:18 PM

SIUT remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi

Services of Pakistan's most revered person in the field of humanitarian services and philanthropy, Abdul Sattar Edhi were recalled at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Wednesday, on his fourth death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Services of Pakistan's most revered person in the field of humanitarian services and philanthropy, Abdul Sattar Edhi were recalled at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Wednesday, on his fourth death anniversary.

Sattar Edhi and SIUT had a long association in the field of welfare and mitigating the suffering of the masses.

A great humanist, Edhi established an international network of providing shelter to shelterless population, orphanages and a fleet of free ambulances.

He spent his last days at the Institute when he was critically ill.

Paying tributes to the towering personality, Director SIUT Prof Adib Rizvi recalled that "Sattar Edhi spent his entire life in the service of the mankind without personal benefit or gain". Humbleness and deep commitment to serve the people without any discrimination was the distinctive part of his personality, he added.

Edhi also donated his both eyes as a part of deceased organ donation program initiated by SIUT.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Abdul Sattar Edhi

Recent Stories

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

5 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

20 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

50 minutes ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

1 hour ago

ADX transfers its Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bran ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.