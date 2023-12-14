Open Menu

Six Drug Peddlers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 10:20 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The district police have arrested six alleged drug pushers from different areas of the district and recovered liquor and narcotics from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the teams of several police stations including PS Sadar, PS Head Rajkan, PS Baghdadul Jadid, PS Ahmadpur East and PS Aanaiti conducted raids at dens detected within their jurisdiction and took six alleged drug peddlers into custody, respectively.

The police recovered 90 liters liquor, 38 grams crystal ice and 1980 grams hashish from the possession of the accused. The suspects were recognized as Saddam, Sadho, Manzoor, Waqas, Sono and Irshad.

The police have registered separate cases against the suspects.

