Smart lockdown in Nawabshah, Sakrand announced

The Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Thursday announced enforcement of smart lockdown within the territorial limits of Nawabshah and Sakrand talukas of District Shaheed Benazirabad for a period of 15 days in the wake of rapid increase in transmission of coronavirus

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The Deputy Commissioner, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Thursday announced enforcement of smart lockdown within the territorial limits of Nawabshah and Sakrand talukas of District Shaheed Benazirabad for a period of 15 days in the wake of rapid increase in transmission of coronavirus.

According to a notification, the DC on recommendation by District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, in exercise of powers vested under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2016), has imposed smart lockdown within the territorial limits of Taluka Nawabshah and Taluka Sakrand commencing from June 19 to July 03, 2020. During lockdown all entry and exit points of territorial limits would be sealed and no person or vehicle would be allowed except who are supplying essential commodities in the district.

Meanwhile all types of gatherings within territorial limits of both talukas are strictly prohibited. On the other hand all shops, markets including hotels, restaurants and tea shops shall also remain closed during lockdown.

Congregation of prayers in mosques shall also be restricted to five persons. The local intercity transport such as motorcycles, Qingqi rickshaws, cars, Suzukies and other vehicles are not allowed to move during lockdown except the vehicles carrying patients to hospitals according to SOPs of the Home Department.

Notification exempted, subject to observance of SOPs and social distancing, the businesses/shops who deal with essential services viz Pharmacies, Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, Groceries, Utility Stores, Milk shops/Dairy products, drinking water supply, petrol pumps and edible items such as meat, fish, fruits, vegetables, tandoors, bakeries as well as business related to agriculture sector such as pesticide, fertilizer, tools etc and Construction industry which shall remain open from 07.00 am to 07.00 pm during lockdown.

Medical care with two attendants if necessary, persons going to perform Last Rituals of Deceased's family members, Utility Companies, officials of Local Government Department WAPDA, NTDC, HESCO, PTCL and SSGC would also enjoy exemption.

The Senior Superintendent of Police SBA, Commandant Indus Rangers SBA were requested to restrict movement of persons within territorial limits of Taluka Nawabshah and Taluka Sakrand and ensure adherence of SOPs issued by the Home Department by public.

The action would be taken against delinquents who are found in violation of this order for proceeding under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code and other relevant provisions.